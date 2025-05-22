Skip to Content
S16E139Thu, May 22, 2025
Plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood leaving multiple people dead; 2 Israeli embassy staffers killed in D.C. days before engagement; Kid Cudi testifies as Sean" Diddy" Combs trial enters 9th day
World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Thu, May 22, 2025