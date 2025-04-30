Skip to Content
S16E117Wed, Apr 30, 2025
Key witness grilled by defense team in dramatic Karen Read trial; Trump says U.S. economy shrinking has 'nothing to do with tariffs'; NFL fines Atlanta Falcons after prank phone call during NFL Draft
World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Wed, Apr 30, 2025