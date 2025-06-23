Skip to Content
S16E171Mon, Jun 23, 2025
Trump announces Iran-Israel ceasefire after Iran's retaliatory strikes; Trump calls Iran's attack "very weak," says "it's time for peace"; High temperatures and humidity hit nearly half of America
TV-PG | 06.23.25 | 19:56 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Mon, Jun 23, 2025