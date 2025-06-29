Skip to Content
S17E25Sun, Jun 29, 2025
'Too early to tell' if Iran has given up nuclear ambitions: Graham; 'Haven't seen the facts' that Iran's nuclear program was 'obliterated': Jeffries
TV-PG | 06.29.25 | 46:45 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

This Week with George Stephanopoulos
Season 17
Sun, Jun 29, 2025