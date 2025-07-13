Skip to Content
S17E27Sun, Jul 13, 2025
Hassett: Trump's authority to fire Powell is 'being looked into'; Internal tensions grow at DOJ and FBI over handling of Epstein files
TV-PG | 07.13.25 | 48:09 | CC

This Week with George Stephanopoulos
Season 17
