S16E162Sat, Jun 14, 2025
Massive crowds gather from coast to coast for 'No Kings Day' protests; MN lawmaker and spouse gunned down in 'politically motivated' assassination; Salute to all the soldiers protecting America!
TV-PG | 06.14.25 | 19:30 | CC

Sat, Jun 14, 2025