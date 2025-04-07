S5E203Fri, Jul 4, 2025
Tips to travel with kids this summer; Reading the fine print of OTC medications; Phil Johnson shares delicious 4th of July recipe
TV-PG | 07.04.25 | 33:50 | CC
- 31:48Thursday, Jul 03, 2025Rob Lowe talks impact of cancer clinical trials; Christine Brennan talks new book on Caitlin ClarkTV-PG
- 33:43Wednesday, Jul 02, 20254th of July weekend safety tips, Wells Adams and Hannah Brown talk 'Bachelor in Paradise', and Chef Rocco DiSpirito shares fresh summer recipesTV-PG
- 33:57Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025How to handle your child's tantrums and moreTV-PG
- 32:24Monday, Jun 30, 2025Common car seat mistakes parents make; Top picks for outdoor workout gearTV-PG
- 33:22Friday, Jun 27, 2025A look at the Allrecipes 'Golden Cart' Award winners; The Right Stuff spotlights outdoor summer gamesTV-PG
- 33:35Thursday, Jun 26, 20252025 ESPY Award nominees revealed; Deals and Steals on influencer favoritesTV-PG
- 33:36Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025RFK Jr. to meet with new vaccine panel and much moreTV-PG
- 33:16Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025What to know about early dance parties; What to know about the new Texas food dye law; Shop ABC Secret Sales on smart solutionsTV-PG
- 33:26Monday, Jun 23, 2025Extreme heat alerts stretch from the Midwest to the Northeast; How to spot sunburn, heat stroke and other summer skin concerns; Byrdie Beauty Awards: Top products under $60TV-PG
- 33:57Friday, Jun 20, 2025Preview of Fourth of July holiday travel forecast; John Tsilimparis talks new book, 'The Magic in the Tragic'TV-PG
- 33:42Thursday, Jun 19, 2025Jodie Sweetin talks new movie, 'Dateless to Dangerous'; What to know about sickle cell disease; 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5 wraps filmingTV-PG
- 33:43Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025What to know about protein intake while on weight-loss medication; Judge considers sanctions over alleged gag order violation in Sean 'Diddy' Combs caseTV-PG
- 33:36Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025Shop ABC Secret Sales for summer essentials; Air traffic control outage reported at Newark Airport; NBA Finals: Biggest moments from Game 5TV-PG
- 31:55Monday, Jun 16, 2025What happens after weight-loss drugs?; New study reveals how much salt we really need; Special edition 'Fantastic Four' products for kidsTV-PG
- 33:26Friday, Jun 13, 2025'Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything' premieres; New summer rip current warning; Lady Gaga discusses her career, new album 'Mayhem'TV-PG
- 33:16Thursday, Jun 12, 2025Everything you need to know about fats; Sabrina Carpenter announces new album, 'Man's Best Friend'; New Kids on the Block perform 'Kids'TV-PG
- 33:41Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025Tracking your clothing donations and much moreTV-PG
- 33:39Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025Smart tips to start investing and much moreTV-PG
- 33:19Monday, Jun 09, 2025Shop summer accessories from Deals and Steals; An ER doctor's guide for avoiding summer injuriesTV-PG