S16E42Thu, Feb 13, 2025
At least 30 injured after car slams into protesters in Munich; Trump administration begins mass layoffs across federal agencies: Sources; Trump says he trusts Russia's Putin wants peace with Ukraine
TV-PG | 02.13.25 | 19:53 | CC

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Thu, Feb 13, 2025