Skip to Content
S16E193Tue, Jul 15, 2025
Trump on Epstein investigation: Bondi should release "credible" files; Northeast turns deadly after 2 killed when car swept away; David Muir reports on the 2025 Primetime Emmy nominations
TV-PG | 07.15.25 | 19:52 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Tue, Jul 15, 2025