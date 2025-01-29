S16E27Wed, Jan 29, 2025
RFK Jr. grilled on vaccine comments, abortion during confirmation hearing; Trump administration rescinds order to freeze federal funding; Air Force pilot ejects safely before F-35 crashes in Alaska
TV-PG | 01.29.25 | 19:50 | CC
- 19:27Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025Trump's immigration crackdown expands to New York City; Tuberculosis outbreak in Kansas is among the largest on record; Da Vinci's 'Mona Lisa' will return to Italy as Louvre undergoes renovationTV-PG
- 19:47Monday, Jan 27, 2025Trump's immigration crackdown ramps up as ICE conducts raids across country; Powerful cross-country storm moves toward the Northeast; Egg prices soar as new bird flu strain detected in CaliforniaTV-PG
- 19:47Sunday, Jan 26, 2025Teams battle for spot in the Super Bowl; Trump threatens retaliation against Colombia with tariffs; Thousands blocked from northern GazaTV-PG
- 18:46Friday, Jan 24, 2025Trump administration begins to fly immigrants out of the country; Hamas releases names of 4 Israeli hostages set to be released; Giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao make public debut at National ZooTV-PG
- 19:11Thursday, Jan 23, 2025Pete Hegseth clears Senate test vote; Judge blocks Trump's birthright citizenship order; 7 police officers shot while responding to a call in San AntonioTV-PG
- 19:33Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025Pentagon to deploy 1,500 active-duty troops to southern border: Report; 1 student killed, 1 wounded at Nashville high school; shooter dead; Southern arctic blast over, Georgia roads still dangerousTV-PG
- 19:39Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025About 1,500 criminal defendants charged in Capitol attack pardoned by Trump; Historic winter storm across the Deep South; Garth Hudson, last surviving member of The Band, dies at 87TV-PG
- 19:43Monday, Jan 20, 2025Trump sworn in as 47th president; Trump promises a record number of executive orders; TikTok back up and running for its 170 million usersTV-PG
- 19:42Sunday, Jan 19, 20253 Israeli hostages released from Hamas; Trump hosts rally in D.C. prior to inauguration; TikTok back for some users after Trump vows to delay banTV-PG
- 20:32Saturday, Jan 18, 2025Trump: Big plans for 1st day in office; New demands in the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas; NFL divisional round underwayTV-PG
- 19:40Friday, Jan 17, 2025Israeli government approves temporary ceasefire deal with Hamas; 30 million Americas brace for weekend Arctic blast; NYC bus hangs off overpass after crash into guardrailTV-PG
- 19:19Thursday, Jan 16, 2025Senators grill Trump nominees in confirmation hearings; Firefighters race to contain LA wildfires as winds subside; Fragile Israel, Hamas ceasefire deal hangs in balanceTV-PG
- 19:24Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025Israel, Hamas agree to ceasefire and hostage release deal; Biden delivers farewell address as he prepares to leave office; Santa Ana winds could start new fires in Southern CaliforniaTV-PG
- 19:23Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025Pete Hegseth faces senators in contentious confirmation hearing; Southern California prepares for another dangerously windy night; Israel, Hamas are closer than ever to hostage deal: OfficialsTV-PG
- 19:24Monday, Jan 13, 2025Thousands step up to help Southern California wildfire victims; Biden says Hamas-Israel hostage exchange, ceasefire deal is 'on the brink'; CDC warns of 4 respiratory illnesses on rise in 35 statesTV-PG
- 19:58Sunday, Jan 12, 2025Nearly 10 million under fire weather alerts; ATF leads investigation into cause of deadly infernos in Los Angeles County; FBI probes Trump cabinet pick Pete HegsethTV-PG
- 19:50Saturday, Jan 11, 2025Evacuations expand in Los Angeles amid new wildfire threats; Special Counsel Jack Smith resigns from DOJ; New video from deadly New Orleans terror attackTV-PG
- 20:28Friday, Jan 10, 2025Homes still bursting into flames in LA days after the initial fire passed through; Passengers evacuate Delta flight due to engine issue; How you can help those affected by the wildfiresTV-PG
- 21:08Thursday, Jan 09, 2025Apocalyptic destruction throughout Pacific Palisades in aftermath of wildfire; Death toll expected to rise as several LA blazes go uncontained; Five living presidents unite to honor Jimmy CarterTV-PG