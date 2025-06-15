Skip to Content
S17E23Sun, Jun 15, 2025
Increased threats against elected officials is a 'rampant problem': Klobuchar; Middle East on edge as conflict between Israel and Iran continues; Trump's military parade sparks nationwide protests
TV-PG | 06.15.25 | 46:16

This Week with George Stephanopoulos
Season 17
