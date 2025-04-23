Skip to Content
S5E151Wed, Apr 23, 2025
'Sonic the Hedgehog' star talks new book, 'I Got It From My Mama'; What to know about a sugar detox; Variety's 'Actors on Actors' series heads to Broadway
TV-PG | 04.23.25 | 33:27 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

GMA3: What You Need to Know
April 2025
Wed, Apr 23, 2025