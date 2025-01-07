Skip to Content
S16E179Tue, Jul 1, 2025
Partial verdict in Sean Combs trial, but stuck on racketeering conspiracy count; Trump's megabill passes in Senate after Vance breaks tie in cliffhanger vote
World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Tue, Jul 1, 2025