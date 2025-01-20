Skip to Content
S15E20Mon, Jan 20, 2025
Inside Donald Trump's political comeback as he returns to the White House; First hostages come home as Israel-Hamas ceasefire takes effect; Super Bowl surprise for Make-A-Wish teen
TV-PG | 01.20.25 | 01:10:13 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

Good Morning America
January 2025
Mon, Jan 20, 2025