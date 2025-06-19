S16E167Thu, Jun 19, 2025
Communities across America celebrate Juneteenth; Severe storms hit East Coast with storm watches in effect along the I-95 corridor; Car plunges into water following police chase in Edmonds, Washington
TV-PG | 06.19.25 | 19:31 | CC
- 19:46Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025Karen Read acquitted of murder, found guilty of lesser charge of drunk driving; US planning for possible attack on Iran nuclear facilities; SCOTUS upholds ban on transgender treatments for minorsTV-PG
- 19:57Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025Trump demands Iran's â unconditional surrenderâ ; ICE detains NYC mayoral candidate Brad Lander in immigration court; Severe storms put 100 million on alert after tornado outbreakTV-PG
- 19:46Monday, Jun 16, 2025Authorities in Minnesota shootings: Gunman 'stalked his victims like prey'; 6 killed in West Viriginia amid flash flood emergency; Trump warns Iran about war in meeting with G7 leadersTV-PG
- 20:04Sunday, Jun 15, 2025Manhunt for suspect in Minnesota shooting enters 2nd day; Israel and Iran trade strikes as conflict intensifies; Gunman opens fire during 'No Kings' protest in SLCTV-PG
- 19:30Saturday, Jun 14, 2025Massive crowds gather from coast to coast for 'No Kings Day' protests; MN lawmaker and spouse gunned down in 'politically motivated' assassination; Salute to all the soldiers protecting America!TV-PG
- 19:54Friday, Jun 13, 2025Iran launches counterstrikes after Israel's sweeping attack; Source: Iranian generals & nuclear scientists killed in strikes; Marines join National Guard in LA as tensions riseTV-PG
- 18:10Thursday, Jun 12, 2025IDF: Israel strikes dozens of targets in Iran; 1 survivor after Air India plane crashes shortly after takeoff, killing 246 people; Death toll rises as devastating floods inundate parts of TexasTV-PG
- 19:33Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025Split verdict in Harvey Weinstein sex crimes retrial amid heated deliberations; Mass protests spread across the U.S. in response to ICE raids; Remembering the life and legacy of Brian WilsonTV-PG
- 19:55Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025Showdown in Los Angeles over immigration protests; Trump warns those who plan to protest parade celebrating U.S. Army 250th anniversary; FBI: NYC attack plot targeting Jewish people foiledTV-PG
- 19:40Monday, Jun 09, 2025Sly Stone, pioneering leader of funk band Sly and the Family Stone, dies at 82; Six feared dead in small plane crash off coast of San Diego; 50+ million Americans facing severe weatherTV-PG
- 19:52Sunday, Jun 08, 2025Trump orders National Guard into LA; Multiple injuries in Tennessee plane crash; Suspect arrested in Colombian apparent assassination attemptTV-PG
- 19:46Saturday, Jun 07, 2025Ukraine's coordinated drone attack on Russia's air force; Protests escalate into conflict in Los Angeles; Manhunt intensifies for Army vet suspected of killing 3 youngTV-PG
- 19:54Friday, Jun 06, 2025ABC News exclusive: Zelenskyy speaks out as Russia retaliates; Mistakenly deported man back in U.S. to face charges; Tornadoes strike as 35 million brace for severe stormsTV-PG
- 19:52Thursday, Jun 05, 2025Boulder attack suspect formally charged with 118 criminal counts; Trump and Musk's public feud escalates; Indiana Pacers to play against Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA finalsTV-PG
- 19:54Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025Urgent manhunt underway in Washington state for father accused of murdering 3 daughters; Elon Musk: "KILL the BILL" that defines Trump's agenda; Trump says Putin vows to retaliate against UkraineTV-PG
- 19:48Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025Elon Musk calls Trump's signature bill a 'disgusting abomination'; new video shows attack on Jewish group in Boulder, Colorado; Judge denies Karen Read defense team's call for a mistrialTV-PG
- 19:58Monday, Jun 02, 2025Suspect faces hate crime charge in firebombing attack; Tourists race to flee Mt. Etna eruption; Daring, highly-coordinated Ukrainian drone strikes shock RussiaTV-PG
- 19:44Sunday, Jun 01, 2025FBI: Urgent Investigation after 'targeted terror attack' at pro-Israel demonstration; Wildfires in Canada trigger air quality alerts across the MidwestTV-PG
- 19:46Saturday, May 31, 2025Air quality concerns millions as wildfires rages across Canada; Wife rescues husband from a 700-pound boulder; Perfection resides in Shreveport!TV-PG