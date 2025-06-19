Skip to Content
S16E167Thu, Jun 19, 2025
Communities across America celebrate Juneteenth; Severe storms hit East Coast with storm watches in effect along the I-95 corridor; Car plunges into water following police chase in Edmonds, Washington
TV-PG | 06.19.25 | 19:31 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Thu, Jun 19, 2025