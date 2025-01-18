Skip to Content
S15E18Sat, Jan 18, 2025
Herm Edwards settles football and life's biggest debates; Inside preparations for Donald Trump's 2nd inauguration; Karissa Chen talks book, 'Homeseeking'
TV-PG | 01.18.25 | 01:11:24 | CC

Good Morning America
January 2025
Sat, Jan 18, 2025