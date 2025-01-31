S5E93Fri, Jan 31, 2025
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, RaMell Ross talk 'Nickel Boys'; Organization reveals its 'heartbreaking results' on US schoolsâ test scores; FDA approves non-opioid, non-addictive pain killer
TV-PG | 01.31.25 | 35:00 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 34:59Thursday, Jan 30, 2025Dozens presumed dead following plane, helicopter collision; Figure skating coach remembers victims of plane, helicopter collision; Rihanna appears in court for the A$AP Rocky trialTV-PG
- 35:53Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025Gloria Gaynor, Joaquina Kalukango talk film 'I Will Survive'; Frequent cannabis use may affect memory, study shows; How to land your dream job in 2025TV-PG
- 35:34Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025Residents in Panama talk about Trump's comments about the Panama Canal; What you need to know about DeepSeek; Comedian Sabrina Brier talks new audiobookTV-PG
- 35:36Monday, Jan 27, 2025Why is the price of eggs still on the rise?; Newark mayor talks federal ICE raids; 'The Bachelor' Grant Ellis talks new season of hit showTV-PG
- 35:24Friday, Jan 24, 2025Jen Tullock talks new season of "Severance"; The latest on the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni lawsuits; Anthony O'Neal talks new book "Take Your Seat at the Table"TV-PG
- 35:31Thursday, Jan 23, 2025Bishop who led inauguration prayer service discusses sermon; Coralie Fargeat talks Academy Award nomination for best director; Yura Borisov talks Oscar nomination for 'Anora'TV-PG
- 35:47Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025Jury selection begins in A$AP Rocky trial; Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin talks new book; Luciane Buchanan talks new season of 'The Night Agent'TV-PG
- 34:01Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025A look at President Trump's 1st day in office; Thai Nguyen talks new book and how to best embrace your heritage; Dynamic country duo Locash talks new musicTV-PG
- 36:12Friday, Jan 17, 2025Southern California residents come together to rebuild following wildfires; California Lt. Gov. talks Palisades and Eaton Canyon fires; Altadena family who lost 4 homes gets big surprisesTV-PG
- 35:35Thursday, Jan 16, 2025Hostages to be released following Israel and Hamas ceasefire; Roy Wood Jr. talks new comedy special; Merck announces support for the victims of the California wildfiresTV-PG
- 34:53Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025Meagan Good talks season 3 of "Harlem"; Deadly California wildfires reach eighth day; American Honda Motor Company makes donation to victims of California firesTV-PG
- 35:05Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025Los Angeles continues to see high wind gusts amid wildfires; Recovering and rebuilding after the LA wildfires; Actor Joe Alwyn talks role in 'The Brutalist'TV-PG
- 34:41Monday, Jan 13, 2025Gina Rodriguez talks new season of 'Will Trent'; California attorney general discusses deadly wildfires; A look at Rolling Stone's top 250 albums over the past 25 yearsTV-PG
- 34:40Friday, Jan 10, 2025Officials begin to contain California wildfires amid widespread devastation; Newly-crowned Miss America discusses her new title; Daycare worker donates part of liver to her 5-year-old studentTV-PG
- 35:17Thursday, Jan 09, 2025Several wildfires displace thousands of Californians; How two women are breaking barriers in architecture; Julia Michaels talks new single, 'Scissors'TV-PG
- 35:41Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025Thousands of Los Angeles-area residents devastated by wildfires; Darryl McDaniels discusses his road to recovery from addiction; Deion Sanders talks Coach PrimeTV-PG
- 35:37Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025Gerard Butler, O'Shea Jackson, Jr., 50 Cent talk 'Den of Thieves 2'; Gov. Chris Sununu discusses the upcoming presidential transition; Paralyzed man turns pain into nonprofitTV-PG
- 35:35Monday, Jan 06, 2025Tim Allen dishes on new sitcom 'Shifting Gears'; Kansas City mayor talks massive winter storms; A look back at the 82nd Golden Globe AwardsTV-PG
- 34:42Friday, Jan 03, 2025Remembering victims of the deadly New Orleans attack; Tips for preventing norovirus; Monsignor Christopher Nalty shares message of faithTV-PG