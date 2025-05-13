S15E133Tue, May 13, 2025
Alfonso Ribeiro talks new seasons of 'AFHV' and 'DWTS'; Robin Roberts' siblings honor late mom in new children's book; Last-minute tips in countdown to 'GMA' 5K
TV-PG | 05.13.25 | 01:10:45 | CC
- 01:06:45Monday, May 12, 2025'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' stars talk new season; Taylor Swift responds after being subpoenaed by Justin Baldoni's lawyers; Oliver Stark talks '9-1-1'TV-PG
- 33:06Sunday, May 11, 2025How 1 mom gave the gift of life to her daughter twice; Pope Leo XIV delivers 1st Sunday prayer as pontiff; Rising cancers in people under 50, according to new studyTV-PG
- 01:05:23Saturday, May 10, 2025Jemimah Wei talks debut novel, 'The Original Daughter'; Escalating tensions between India and Pakistan; Taylor Swift subpoenaed in the Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively caseTV-PG
- 01:09:35Friday, May 09, 2025Meet Pope Leo XIV; What is the significance of Pope Leo XIV as 1st American pope?; Beloved teacher surprised for Mother's Day live on 'GMA'TV-PG
- 01:07:08Thursday, May 08, 2025Chef Judy Joo shares easy Korean recipes; Black smoke rises from Sistine Chapel as conclave continues; SKIMS CEO says work-life balance is employees' responsibilityTV-PG
- 01:09:58Wednesday, May 07, 2025New Disney destination coming to Abu Dhabi; Benjamin Bratt talks new season of 'Andor'; Bob Odenkirk talks 'Glengarry Glen Ross' on BroadwayTV-PG
- 01:09:05Tuesday, May 06, 2025Joanna Gaines shares mini renovation ideas; Car crashes through gate of Jennifer Aniston's home; Robin Roberts and her siblings honor their motherTV-PG
- 01:05:48Monday, May 05, 2025Special education teacher surprised for Teacher Appreciation Week; Trump says â I donâ t knowâ if heâ s required to uphold Constitution; Celebrating moms and 50 years of 'GMA'TV-PG
- 33:09Sunday, May 04, 2025Met Gala preview with model Anok Yai; Surcharges on car parts now active due to tariffs; Coal miners address federal protections being slashedTV-PG
- 01:07:12Saturday, May 03, 2025San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich steps down from coaching; FAA issues continue at Newark airport; Michael Strahan and others honored at Dick Vitale GalaTV-PG
- 01:07:53Friday, May 02, 2025Kerry Washington and Omar Sy talk new action film; Kelsey Grammer speaks out after brutal loss of his sister, grief and healing; Josh Groban talks new greatest hits album, 'Gems'TV-PG
- 01:08:07Thursday, May 01, 2025Julia Louis-Dreyfus talks 'Thunderbolts*'; New fallout over fate of Kilmar Abrego Garcia; Bill Belichick defends girlfriend after viral interviewTV-PG
- 01:06:48Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025Cast of 'Thunderbolts*' talks new movie; Michael Bolton opens up about brain cancer battle; Trump discusses first 100 days of historic presidencyTV-PG
- 01:08:56Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025Jamie Oliver shares cooking lessons; 1st-time runner Kim Meller prepares for 'GMA' 5K; Luke Bryan makes fans' wishes come true during Disney's Week of WishesTV-PG
- 01:10:18Monday, Apr 28, 2025Anna Kendrick talks 'Another Simple Favor'; New poll offers warning signs for Trump as he approaches 100-day mark; Disney kicks off 'Week of Wishes' for Make-A-Wish's 45thTV-PG
- 32:55Sunday, Apr 27, 2025At least 9 killed, injured after vehicle runs into Vancouver crowd; A thrilling win for Nuggets against Clippers; How fans are preparing for Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tourTV-PG
- 01:07:40Saturday, Apr 26, 2025Thousands of people pay their final respects to Pope Francis; How the church will select a new leader to succeed Pope Francis; Actress Madeline Brewer is on 2 swan song seasons of hit showsTV-PG
- 01:10:26Friday, Apr 25, 2025How the Eagles Autism Foundation is changing lives nationwide; Vatican prepares for Pope Francis' funeral; QB Cam Ward talks being No. 1 pick in NFL draftTV-PG
- 01:08:58Thursday, Apr 24, 2025Parole board recommends pardon for Jelly Roll; Vatican extends viewing hours as Pope Francis lies in state; Celebrating 'Bring a Kid to Work Day'TV-PG