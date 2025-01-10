S16E9Fri, Jan 10, 2025
Homes still bursting into flames in LA days after the initial fire passed through; Passengers evacuate Delta flight due to engine issue; How you can help those affected by the wildfires
TV-PG | 01.10.25 | 20:28 | CC
- 21:08Thursday, Jan 09, 2025Apocalyptic destruction throughout Pacific Palisades in aftermath of wildfire; Death toll expected to rise as several LA blazes go uncontained; Five living presidents unite to honor Jimmy CarterTV-PG
- 20:56Wednesday, Jan 08, 20255 dead as devastating wildfires spread in California; tens of thousands evacuated amid California wildfire; American Airlines plane clips tail of United plane on taxiway at Chicago airportTV-PG
- 19:57Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025Brush fires ignite as strong windstorm strikes Southern California; US longest-lived president, Jimmy Carter, lies in state in nation's Capitol; Facebook to end fact-checkingTV-PG
- 19:50Monday, Jan 06, 2025Congress certifies Donald Trump's Electoral College win over Kamala Harris; Biden visits New Orleans after terror attack; US records its 1st human bird flu death in LouisianaTV-PG
- 20:04Sunday, Jan 05, 2025Massive winter storms sweep across the country; New details in New Orleans attack investigation; Ukraine launches new offensive in RussiaTV-PG
- 19:53Friday, Jan 03, 2025Suspect behind Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion left note on cell phone: Authorities; Winter storm to bring heavy snow and cold to Northeast; Alcohol consumption linked to cancer risk: Surgeon generalTV-PG
- 19:53Thursday, Jan 02, 2025New Orleans truck attack suspect likely acted alone: FBI; Authorities probe New Orleans truck attack suspect's motive; Small plane crashes into building in CaliforniaTV-PG
- 19:38Wednesday, Jan 01, 2025New Orleans truck attack leaves 15 dead, dozens injured; Cybertruck explosion at Trump Las Vegas hotel may be act of terror: Official; NYC authorities investigate series of subway attacksTV-PG
- 19:26Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024Puerto Rico blackout leaves millions without power on New Year's Eve; Jimmy Carter's grandson prepares his tribute to the former president; New Orleans investigators probe building collapseTV-PG
- 19:29Monday, Dec 30, 2024Former President Jimmy Carter to receive state honors; Investigators probe cause of South Korean plane crash; Storms expected to bring rain to NYC for New Year's EveTV-PG
- 19:41Sunday, Dec 29, 2024Death of former President Jimmy Carter at 100; Boeing 737 crash lands at airport in South Korea; The Carters on marriageTV-PG
- 19:40Friday, Dec 27, 202450 million people face severe weather nationwide; Trump's allies clash over visas for skilled workers; Bird flu mutated inside US patient: CDCTV-PG
- 19:26Thursday, Dec 26, 2024Phoenix airport shooting leaves 4 people injured; Dangerous storms to affect 15 million people along west coast; Trump teases territory expansion plan in Christmas messagesTV-PG
- 19:33Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024Trump criticizes Biden for sparing lives of 37 federal death row inmates; Abandoned oil and gas wells in US may bring leak dangers; Mega Millions jackpot at $1 billion with no big winner FridayTV-PG
- 19:34Monday, Dec 23, 2024Bill Clinton hospitalized after developing fever; Luigi Mangione appears in NYC courtroom; Wharf collapses in Santa Cruz, CaliforniaTV-PG
- 20:02Sunday, Dec 22, 2024Dramatic Colorado ski slope rescue; Mishap at holiday drone show in Orlando; US Navy fighter jet shot down by what was potentially friendly fireTV-PG
- 19:56Friday, Dec 20, 2024German Christmas market attack leaves at least 2 dead, nearly 70 injured; FAA expands temporary drone ban to include parts of New York; Petra Nemcova discusses surviving tsunami 20 years laterTV-PG
- 19:36Thursday, Dec 19, 2024Major airports issue winter weather alerts as holiday travel peaks; Major airports issue winter weather alerts as holiday travel peaks; Delivery workers strike against Amazon across the countryTV-PG
- 19:41Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024Plane crashes into building in Hawaii, killing 2 pilots on board ; Cruise ship passenger dies in detention after allegedly attacking crew; Luigi Mangione expected to waive extradition to New YorkTV-PG