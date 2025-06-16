Skip to Content
S16E164Mon, Jun 16, 2025
Authorities in Minnesota shootings: Gunman 'stalked his victims like prey'; 6 killed in West Viriginia amid flash flood emergency; Trump warns Iran about war in meeting with G7 leaders
World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Mon, Jun 16, 2025