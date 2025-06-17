Skip to Content
S16E165Tue, Jun 17, 2025
Trump demands Iran's â unconditional surrenderâ ; ICE detains NYC mayoral candidate Brad Lander in immigration court; Severe storms put 100 million on alert after tornado outbreak
World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Tue, Jun 17, 2025