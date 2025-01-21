S16E20Tue, Jan 21, 2025
About 1,500 criminal defendants charged in Capitol attack pardoned by Trump; Historic winter storm across the Deep South; Garth Hudson, last surviving member of The Band, dies at 87
TV-PG | 01.21.25 | 19:39 | CC
- 19:43Monday, Jan 20, 2025Trump sworn in as 47th president; Trump promises a record number of executive orders; TikTok back up and running for its 170 million usersTV-PG
- 19:42Sunday, Jan 19, 20253 Israeli hostages released from Hamas; Trump hosts rally in D.C. prior to inauguration; TikTok back for some users after Trump vows to delay banTV-PG
- 20:32Saturday, Jan 18, 2025Trump: Big plans for 1st day in office; New demands in the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas; NFL divisional round underwayTV-PG
- 19:40Friday, Jan 17, 2025Israeli government approves temporary ceasefire deal with Hamas; 30 million Americas brace for weekend Arctic blast; NYC bus hangs off overpass after crash into guardrailTV-PG
- 19:19Thursday, Jan 16, 2025Senators grill Trump nominees in confirmation hearings; Firefighters race to contain LA wildfires as winds subside; Fragile Israel, Hamas ceasefire deal hangs in balanceTV-PG
- 19:24Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025Israel, Hamas agree to ceasefire and hostage release deal; Biden delivers farewell address as he prepares to leave office; Santa Ana winds could start new fires in Southern CaliforniaTV-PG
- 19:23Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025Pete Hegseth faces senators in contentious confirmation hearing; Southern California prepares for another dangerously windy night; Israel, Hamas are closer than ever to hostage deal: OfficialsTV-PG
- 19:24Monday, Jan 13, 2025Thousands step up to help Southern California wildfire victims; Biden says Hamas-Israel hostage exchange, ceasefire deal is 'on the brink'; CDC warns of 4 respiratory illnesses on rise in 35 statesTV-PG
- 19:58Sunday, Jan 12, 2025Nearly 10 million under fire weather alerts; ATF leads investigation into cause of deadly infernos in Los Angeles County; FBI probes Trump cabinet pick Pete HegsethTV-PG
- 19:50Saturday, Jan 11, 2025Evacuations expand in Los Angeles amid new wildfire threats; Special Counsel Jack Smith resigns from DOJ; New video from deadly New Orleans terror attackTV-PG
- 20:28Friday, Jan 10, 2025Homes still bursting into flames in LA days after the initial fire passed through; Passengers evacuate Delta flight due to engine issue; How you can help those affected by the wildfiresTV-PG
- 21:08Thursday, Jan 09, 2025Apocalyptic destruction throughout Pacific Palisades in aftermath of wildfire; Death toll expected to rise as several LA blazes go uncontained; Five living presidents unite to honor Jimmy CarterTV-PG
- 20:56Wednesday, Jan 08, 20255 dead as devastating wildfires spread in California; tens of thousands evacuated amid California wildfire; American Airlines plane clips tail of United plane on taxiway at Chicago airportTV-PG
- 19:57Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025Brush fires ignite as strong windstorm strikes Southern California; US longest-lived president, Jimmy Carter, lies in state in nation's Capitol; Facebook to end fact-checkingTV-PG
- 19:50Monday, Jan 06, 2025Congress certifies Donald Trump's Electoral College win over Kamala Harris; Biden visits New Orleans after terror attack; US records its 1st human bird flu death in LouisianaTV-PG
- 20:04Sunday, Jan 05, 2025Massive winter storms sweep across the country; New details in New Orleans attack investigation; Ukraine launches new offensive in RussiaTV-PG
- 19:53Friday, Jan 03, 2025Suspect behind Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion left note on cell phone: Authorities; Winter storm to bring heavy snow and cold to Northeast; Alcohol consumption linked to cancer risk: Surgeon generalTV-PG
- 19:53Thursday, Jan 02, 2025New Orleans truck attack suspect likely acted alone: FBI; Authorities probe New Orleans truck attack suspect's motive; Small plane crashes into building in CaliforniaTV-PG
- 19:38Wednesday, Jan 01, 2025New Orleans truck attack leaves 15 dead, dozens injured; Cybertruck explosion at Trump Las Vegas hotel may be act of terror: Official; NYC authorities investigate series of subway attacksTV-PG