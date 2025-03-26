S5E131Wed, Mar 26, 2025
What you need to know about current consumer spending; Tamron Hall discusses new children's book; Deals and Steals: Spring upgrades
TV-PG | 03.26.25 | 34:57 | CC
- 35:22Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025Whitney White talks 'The Last Five Years; Trump administration includes journalist in group chat amid war planning; Deborah Roberts talks '20/20' podcastTV-PG
- 34:47Monday, Mar 24, 2025Pope Francis makes 1st public appearance in weeks; Looking back at this weekend's March Madness matchups; Celebrating the 45th anniversary of 'Nightline'TV-PG
- 34:31Friday, Mar 21, 2025President Trump aims to dismantle Department of Education; Wyclef Jean surprises New York City students; Andrew Burnap talks new 'Snow White' filmTV-PG
- 35:41Thursday, Mar 20, 20258Rachel Zegler talks new 'Snow White' film; The latest on DOGE, immigration reform and the economy; Identical twin brothers take on ballet worldTV-PG
- 34:22Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025Soldier reunited with K9 partner; NASA astronauts return after being in space for 9 months; The Mozz Guys share how to make pizza at homeTV-PG
- 33:27Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025Eva Longoria, Paulina Chavez talk new Disney+ show; New developments after woman goes missing in Dominican Republic; Go backstage at the iHeartRadio Music AwardsTV-PG
- 35:09Monday, Mar 17, 2025New developments in Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial; Lab-grown meat becomes the focus of pop culture; Jonathan Roumie talks 'The Chosen'TV-PG
- 33:07Friday, Mar 14, 2025Master P teaches financial literacy through music; Poll: 54% of voters disapprove of Trump's handling of the economy; Ferg talks music career and what's nextTV-PG
- 34:16Thursday, Mar 13, 2025Search continues for missing college student in Dominican Republic; A look at pets and their impact on the planet; Big savings on sleep tech for $150 and underTV-PG
- 35:53Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025How to keep your money safe amid a volatile market; An inside look at the International Toy Fair in New York; Patina Miller talks 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan'TV-PG
- 34:26Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025Don Johnson talks role in â Doctor Odysseyâ ; Latest efforts to get the Menendez brothers out of jail; Tori Amos talks new childrenâ s bookTV-PG
- 35:36Monday, Mar 10, 2025Could we be riding in flying cars soon?; Trump threatens new tariffs; Kelsey Cook talks 'Mark Your Territory'TV-PG
- 34:24Friday, Mar 07, 2025Cast of Buena Vista Social Club perform 'La Negra Tomasa'; Gov. JB Pritzker on education proposals in Illinois; How a cancer survivor found a new outlook on lifeTV-PG
- 35:07Thursday, Mar 06, 2025Darren Criss talks role in 'Maybe Happy Ending'; Democrats respond to Trump's address; Kelley Kitley talks female empowermentTV-PG
- 34:56Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025Samantha Brown talks travel tips and 'Places to Love'; Congress reacts to President Trump's congressional address; Wendell Pierce, Erika Woods talk 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan'TV-PG
- 34:56Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025US tariffs on Canada and Mexico go into effect Tuesday; 5 former federal employees speak out following layoffs; Joshua Jackson discusses "Doctor Odyssey"TV-PG
- 35:51Monday, Mar 03, 2025Luke Bryan talks tour life and new season of 'American Idol'; Fallout continues from hostile Trump-Zelenskyy meeting; The costume designer behind 'Wicked' talks history-making winTV-PG
- 35:04Friday, Feb 28, 2025'Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts' special; Diane Warren talks 16th Oscar nomination; Road to the 97th Academy AwardsTV-PG
- 35:16Thursday, Feb 27, 2025Actor Jason Isaacs talks season 3 of 'The White Lotus'; Revisiting the Menendez murders; Ginger Zee shares sustainable takeout tipsTV-PG