S5E118Fri, Mar 7, 2025
Cast of Buena Vista Social Club perform 'La Negra Tomasa'; Gov. JB Pritzker on education proposals in Illinois; How a cancer survivor found a new outlook on life
TV-PG | 03.07.25 | 34:24 | CC
- 35:07Thursday, Mar 06, 2025Darren Criss talks role in 'Maybe Happy Ending'; Democrats respond to Trump's address; Kelley Kitley talks female empowermentTV-PG
- 34:56Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025Samantha Brown talks travel tips and 'Places to Love'; Congress reacts to President Trump's congressional address; Wendell Pierce, Erika Woods talk 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan'TV-PG
- 34:56Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025US tariffs on Canada and Mexico go into effect Tuesday; 5 former federal employees speak out following layoffs; Joshua Jackson discusses "Doctor Odyssey"TV-PG
- 35:51Monday, Mar 03, 2025Luke Bryan talks tour life and new season of 'American Idol'; Fallout continues from hostile Trump-Zelenskyy meeting; The costume designer behind 'Wicked' talks history-making winTV-PG
- 35:04Friday, Feb 28, 2025'Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts' special; Diane Warren talks 16th Oscar nomination; Road to the 97th Academy AwardsTV-PG
- 35:16Thursday, Feb 27, 2025Actor Jason Isaacs talks season 3 of 'The White Lotus'; Revisiting the Menendez murders; Ginger Zee shares sustainable takeout tipsTV-PG
- 35:31Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025Actor Phil Dunster talks new role in 'Surface'; Lawmakers rally behind the Born in the USA Act; New details on famous mommy vlogger Ruby Franke's caseTV-PG
- 35:31Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025All-star cast talks new series 'Running Point'; Diddy's defense moves to suppress evidence; Author Brad Meltzer talks new book 'Make Magic'TV-PG
- 35:16Monday, Feb 24, 2025Sen. Richard Blumenthal talks federal firings; Recapping awards show weekend; Behind the scenes of new movie 'Mickey 17'TV-PG
- 35:20Friday, Feb 21, 2025Luigi Mangione expected to appear in court for 1st time since arraignment; Author George E. Johnson talks new book 'Afro Sheen'; Comedian John Crist talks upcoming comedy tourTV-PG
- 35:35Thursday, Feb 20, 2025Vincent D'Onofrio talks 'Daredevil' series; A look inside the presidential descendants club; Teddy Swims talks Grammy nomination, new albumTV-PG
- 35:31Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025A$AP Rocky acquitted of felony assault charges; Wren T. Brown talks 'The Family Business'; Charlie Cox talks new 'Daredevil' seriesTV-PG
- 35:33Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025An inside look at Piece of Cake Moving; At-Home workouts with Planet Fitness; F. Murray Abraham talks 'Beckett Briefs,' 'White Lotus'TV-PG
- 35:09Monday, Feb 17, 2025Chris Distefano talks new comedy special; Civil lawsuit against Jay-Z, Diddy dismissed; Recapping this past weekend's BAFTA awardsTV-PG
- 35:59Friday, Feb 14, 2025Jacob Batalon talks 'Novocaine'; Jury begins to deliberate in A$AP Rocky trial; A look at the good news from the past weekTV-PG
- 35:37Thursday, Feb 13, 2025San Francisco mayor talks rejuvenating the city, NBA All-Star Game; Coralie Fargeat talks 'The Substance'; Anthony Mackie talks 'Captain America: Brave New World'TV-PG
- 35:32Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025Fernanda Torres talks role in 'I'm Still Here'; Sen. Mark Warner talks private information concerns; Mona Fastvold talks 'The Brutalist'TV-PG
- 35:16Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025A look at President Trump's first 23 days in office; An inside look at one of Mexico's largest cartels; Sheryl Underwood talks comedy tourTV-PG
- 35:33Monday, Feb 10, 2025Recapping all of the fun at the Super Bowl; Rep. Tom Emmer discusses President Trump's recent policy changes; Comedian George Wallace talks new comedy seriesTV-PG