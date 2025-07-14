Skip to Content
Gunman kills pastor's wife and daughter in Lexington, Kentucky church shooting; Grand Canyon Lodge destroyed after wildfire; Trump defends Pam Bondi amid outcry over Jeffrey Epstein files
World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Mon, Jul 14, 2025