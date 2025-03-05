Skip to Content
S15E64Wed, Mar 5, 2025
Biggest moments from Trumpâ s joint session to Congress address; Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie talk â American Idolâ ; Millie Bobby Brown claps back at criticisms over her appearance
TV-PG | 03.05.25 | 01:09:37 | CC

Good Morning America
March 2025
Wed, Mar 5, 2025