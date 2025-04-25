Skip to Content
S16E113Fri, Apr 25, 2025
FBI arrests Wisconsin judge accused of helping undocumented immigrant evade arrest; Over 250,000 pay homage to Pope Francis; Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty in CEO killing
TV-PG | 04.25.25 | 19:50

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Fri, Apr 25, 2025