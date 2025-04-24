Skip to Content
S16E112Thu, Apr 24, 2025
Mourners pay homage to Pope Francis as Vatican reveals first image of pontiff's tomb; Teen to face arson charges in connection to New Jersey brush fire; 2025 NFL Draft to take place in Green Bay
TV-PG | 04.24.25 | 19:21 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Thu, Apr 24, 2025