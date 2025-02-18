Skip to Content
S16E47Tue, Feb 18, 2025
Video shows moment of impact for Delta Air Lines flight in Toronto; Trump defends decision to slash federal workforce; US, Russia agree to end the war in Ukraine
World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Tue, Feb 18, 2025