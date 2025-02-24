S5E109Mon, Feb 24, 2025
Sen. Richard Blumenthal talks federal firings; Recapping awards show weekend; Behind the scenes of new movie 'Mickey 17'
TV-PG | 02.24.25 | 35:16 | CC
- 35:20Friday, Feb 21, 2025Luigi Mangione expected to appear in court for 1st time since arraignment; Author George E. Johnson talks new book 'Afro Sheen'; Comedian John Crist talks upcoming comedy tourTV-PG
- 35:35Thursday, Feb 20, 2025Vincent D'Onofrio talks 'Daredevil' series; A look inside the presidential descendants club; Teddy Swims talks Grammy nomination, new albumTV-PG
- 35:31Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025A$AP Rocky acquitted of felony assault charges; Wren T. Brown talks 'The Family Business'; Charlie Cox talks new 'Daredevil' seriesTV-PG
- 35:33Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025An inside look at Piece of Cake Moving; At-Home workouts with Planet Fitness; F. Murray Abraham talks 'Beckett Briefs,' 'White Lotus'TV-PG
- 35:09Monday, Feb 17, 2025Chris Distefano talks new comedy special; Civil lawsuit against Jay-Z, Diddy dismissed; Recapping this past weekend's BAFTA awardsTV-PG
- 35:59Friday, Feb 14, 2025Jacob Batalon talks 'Novocaine'; Jury begins to deliberate in A$AP Rocky trial; A look at the good news from the past weekTV-PG
- 35:37Thursday, Feb 13, 2025San Francisco mayor talks rejuvenating the city, NBA All-Star Game; Coralie Fargeat talks 'The Substance'; Anthony Mackie talks 'Captain America: Brave New World'TV-PG
- 35:32Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025Fernanda Torres talks role in 'I'm Still Here'; Sen. Mark Warner talks private information concerns; Mona Fastvold talks 'The Brutalist'TV-PG
- 35:16Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025A look at President Trump's first 23 days in office; An inside look at one of Mexico's largest cartels; Sheryl Underwood talks comedy tourTV-PG
- 35:33Monday, Feb 10, 2025Recapping all of the fun at the Super Bowl; Rep. Tom Emmer discusses President Trump's recent policy changes; Comedian George Wallace talks new comedy seriesTV-PG
- 35:04Friday, Feb 07, 2025Stephen A. Smith breaks down the Super Bowl; A look at the New Orleans Walk of Fame; Damar Hamlin, American Heart Association discuss "National Wear Red Day"TV-PG
- 35:31Thursday, Feb 06, 2025How mass deportations are impacting schools; New York governor signs bill protecting doctors prescribing abortion meds; Danny Ramirez talks new 'Captain America' filmTV-PG
- 35:07Wednesday, Feb 05, 2025Senator reacts to RFK at confirmation hearing; Latest on blockbuster trade between the Mavericks and Lakers; A look at Isabella Strahan's fight to beat cancerTV-PG
- 34:26Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025Harrison Ford discusses new 'Captain America' film; Father of boy injured in Pennsylvania plane crash speaks; Comedian Michael Yo talks new comedy specialTV-PG
- 34:53Monday, Feb 03, 2025Actor James Marsden talks new series, 'Paradise'; Recovery efforts continue following helicopter, airplane collision in DC; Conan O'Brien talks about upcoming role as host of the OscarsTV-PG
- 35:00Friday, Jan 31, 2025Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, RaMell Ross talk 'Nickel Boys'; Organization reveals its 'heartbreaking results' on US schools' test scores; FDA approves non-opioid, non-addictive pain killerTV-PG
- 34:59Thursday, Jan 30, 2025Dozens presumed dead following plane, helicopter collision; Figure skating coach remembers victims of plane, helicopter collision; Rihanna appears in court for the A$AP Rocky trialTV-PG
- 35:53Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025Gloria Gaynor, Joaquina Kalukango talk film 'I Will Survive'; Frequent cannabis use may affect memory, study shows; How to land your dream job in 2025TV-PG
- 35:34Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025Residents in Panama talk about Trump's comments about the Panama Canal; What you need to know about DeepSeek; Comedian Sabrina Brier talks new audiobookTV-PG