S5E213Fri, Jul 18, 2025
Zarna Garg talks new stand-up special; What to know about chronic venous insufficiency after Trump's diagnosis; James Patterson and Vicky Ward discuss new book
TV-PG | 07.18.25 | 33:56 | CC

GMA3
July 2025
Fri, Jul 18, 2025