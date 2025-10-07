S15E190Thu, Jul 10, 2025
David Corenswet talks 'Superman'; New questions about emergency response in Texas after flooding; Pitmasters face off at Chicago's Windy City Smokeout food and music festival
TV-PG | 07.10.25 | 01:09:04 | CC
- 01:09:10Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025Cast of 'The Real Lives of Kidfluencers' talk new docuseries; Patti Callahan Henry talks new novel and shares her beach read picks; Chef Danny Grant shares steak recipeTV-PG
- 01:08:58Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025Cyndi Lauper talks farewell tour and latest projects; Amazon Prime Day deals kick off; Landlines vs. cellphones: Which is better for your kid?TV-PG
- 01:05:00Monday, Jul 07, 2025Catching up with Lewis Capaldi; Woman reveals how beauty routines drained her savings; Coast Guard rescuer helps save 165 people in Texas flash floodsTV-PG
- 27:43Sunday, Jul 06, 2025Record-breaking numbers on the roads and skies as Americans travel home; Israel-Hamas ceasefire negotiations facing a new setback; Getting a jump start on Amazon Prime Day dealsTV-PG
- 01:05:30Saturday, Jul 05, 2025Inside the science and circumstances behind shark attacks in Florida; Intense search for missing Texas campers after deadly floods; President Trump signs massive spending bill into lawTV-PG
- 01:05:57Friday, Jul 04, 2025Actor Michael Madsen dies at 67; House passes Trump's tax and spending megabill; Must-try grill recipes for July 4thTV-PG
- 01:07:49Thursday, Jul 03, 2025'GMA' spotlights Delaware for '50 States in 50 Weeks'; Airports brace for busy travel rush for Fourth of July; Summer blockbuster competition heats up at box officeTV-PG
- 01:10:06Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025Jesse Palmer talks new season of 'Bachelor in Paradise'; Meet the newest member of George Stephanopoulos' household; Kate and Charlie Gibson share top summer reading picksTV-PG
- 01:09:30Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025Cast of 'Nine Perfect Strangers' talks season 2; Celebrating 20 years of Shondaland; Deals and Steals on products made in AmericaTV-PG
- 01:09:22Monday, Jun 30, 2025Phillies introduce new furry addition to roster; Evan Handler talks new season of 'And Just Like That'; Best outdoor workout gearTV-PG
- 34:05Sunday, Jun 29, 2025Matthew Schaefer talks being 1st overall pick in NHL Draft; Senate advances the so-called 'Big Beautiful Bill' in late-night vote; New studies show how much fast food American kids and adults eatTV-PG
- 01:08:02Saturday, Jun 28, 2025Nina Parker and Kevin Fredericks talk 'Friday Night Vibes'; Trump celebrates SCOTUS ruling on limiting birthright citizenship orders; NBA and 'Learn Fresh' team up at the NBA DraftTV-PG
- 01:10:36Friday, Jun 27, 2025Cast of 'Squid Game' talks season 3; Anna Wintour to step back from day-to-day duties at Vogue; 'GMA' Out Loud: Protecting PrideTV-PG
- 01:10:50Thursday, Jun 26, 2025'Time After Time' is 'GMA' YA Book Club's June pick; Zohran Mamdani speaks out after stunning upset in NYC mayoral primary; ABC News investigates firefighters' health after LA wildfiresTV-PG
- 01:09:06Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025John Cena talks new film, 'Heads of State'; Abby Elliott talks Season 4 of 'The Bear'; What Mamdani's victory in NYC primary could mean for Democratic PartyTV-PG
- 01:09:26Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks new movie, 'Heads of State'; Cast of 'The Bear' joins fight against food insecurity; InStyle's sporty prep trendTV-PG
- 01:08:37Monday, Jun 23, 2025Inside President Trump's order to strike Iran; OKC Thunder storm their way to 1st NBA title; Liza Colón-Zayas talks new season of 'The Bear'TV-PG
- 30:44Sunday, Jun 22, 2025President Donald Trump strikes Iran with 30,000- pound bombs; Jury duty phone scam targeting residents; Pacers vs Thunder: who will claim the NBA crown?TV-PG
- 01:07:55Saturday, Jun 21, 2025GMA Out Loud: Rainbow pride snacks; VP Vance meets with Marines in LA amid ongoing protests; Summer travel guideTV-PG