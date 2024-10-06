S4E185Mon, Jun 10, 2024
John Early talks new comedy special; Sky Lakota-Lynch talks Tony nomination; Linsey Davis learns about her great-great-great-grandfather
TV-PG | 06.10.24 | 35:35 | CC
- 34:54Friday, Jun 07, 2024Playwright Jocelyn Bioh discusses her Tony nomination; Debbie Mucarsel-Powell discusses Senate run; Christopher Vergara discusses LGBTQ+ inclusivity in faithTV-PG
- 35:36Thursday, Jun 06, 2024Tony-nominated Michael Stuhlbarg talks 'Patriots'; Chef Eric Adjepong cooks up Chesapeake crab cakes; Celebrating Pride Month with Cyndi LauperTV-PG
- 35:27Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024Actress Nava Mau dishes on 'Baby Reindeer’; Disgraced pastor Carl Lentz speaks about his healing journey; Amandla Stenberg talks 'The Acolyte'TV-PG
- 34:33Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024Cast of 'House of Dragon' dish on new season; CISA director shares tips for avoiding online attacks; Young people turn to TikTok to cope with cancerTV-PG
- 35:29Monday, Jun 03, 2024American tourist arrested in Turks & Caicos while carrying ammunition speaks out; Jennifer Lopez cancels her 'This Is Me … Live' tour; Lindsay Mendez talks 'Merrily We Roll Along'TV-PG
- 35:27Friday, May 31, 2024Trump found guilty in historic hush money trial; Rep. Jasmine Crockett talks argument with Marjorie Taylor Greene; Sunny Hostin talks new book in her 'Summer' seriesTV-PG
- 34:58Thursday, May 30, 2024Hollywood stars discuss AANHPI representation in film; New evidence presented in effort to overturn Scott Peterson’s conviction; Michael Greif talks ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Tony Award nominationTV-PG
- 35:19Wednesday, May 29, 20243 men run in honor of friend to raise mental health awareness; Louisiana rep speaks out against new abortion policy; Bill Pullman talks new film, 'The Murdaugh Murders'TV-PG
- 35:36Tuesday, May 28, 2024A look at custom-made jewelry worn by hip-hop's biggest names; Latest on series of deadly airstrikes in Israel; CEO Sarah Paiji Yoo on how her heritage influenced herTV-PG
- 33:49Friday, May 24, 2024Deals and Steals Power Hour: Outdoor fun; Deals and Steals Power Hour: Skin and beauty; Deals and Steals Power Hour: Tech findsTV-PG
- 35:16Thursday, May 23, 2024Mike Love talks new Beach Boys documentary; What you need to know about Memorial Day weekend travel; Charlamagne Tha God talks new bookTV-PG
- 35:14Wednesday, May 22, 2024Boris Kodjoe talks 'Station 19'; TikTok sensation Kim Hale performs in 'Chicago'; Deals and Steals: Items that are $20 or lessTV-PG
- 35:06Tuesday, May 21, 2024Comedian Paul Scheer discusses his memoir; A look at Philadelphia's upcoming semiquincentennial celebration; Robert Irvine cooks up a delicious Memorial Day feastTV-PG
- 35:25Monday, May 20, 2024Jordan Klepper dishes on his new comedy special; Sean 'Diddy' Combs apologizes after video shows him allegedly assaulting Cassie; 2 largest AI companies to debut latest skillsTV-PG
- 35:20Friday, May 17, 2024Sitting down with Neuralink’s 1st brain chip implant patient; Seattle nonprofit promotes water safety; Nick Offerman, Helen Rebanks talk memoirTV-PG
- 35:17Thursday, May 16, 2024New legislation aims to expand menopause research and education; TikTok users file lawsuit against US government; Iantha Richardson talks 'Will Trent'TV-PG
- 35:42Wednesday, May 15, 2024Lisa Vanderpump talks new series; Oprah apologizes for being ‘major contributor’ to diet culture; Nicole Richie talks new movies, project with Paris HiltonTV-PG
- 35:28Tuesday, May 14, 2024What you need to know about the bird flu outbreak; Jess Smith talks upcoming season of WNBA; Train performs ‘Long Yellow Dress’TV-PG
