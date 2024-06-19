S14E170Wed, Jun 19, 2024
Opal Lee, Grandmother of Juneteenth, marks major milestone; Justin Timberlake arrested for DWI in the Hamptons; What makes Finland the happiest place on Earth? New program shares secrets
TV-PG | 06.19.24 | 01:06:45 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 01:08:39Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024Celtics win historic 18th NBA title; Taraji P. Henson talks new book, 'You Can Be A Good Friend'; 'GMA' explores PortugalTV-PG
- 01:07:50Monday, Jun 17, 2024Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren talk 'The Last Five Years'; 'General Hospital' star John York returns to television after illness; 'Inside Out 2' sparks conversation about teens and emotionsTV-PG
- 33:57Sunday, Jun 16, 2024Why ‘quiet vacationing’ is the latest travel trend for this summer; 9 people shot at Michigan splash pad park, suspect dead: Police; Wildfires breaking out in the West, forcing hundreds to evacuateTV-PG
- 01:07:37Saturday, Jun 15, 2024How 1 community is supporting dads across the country; Princess Kate returns to public eye since cancer diagnosis; Florida declares state of emergency due to floodingTV-PG
- 01:10:21Friday, Jun 14, 2024Dad of 4 gets makeover ahead of Father’s Day weekend; Supreme Court protects access to abortion medication; Kevin Jonas shares skin cancer warningTV-PG
- 01:09:46Thursday, Jun 13, 2024Celebrating the life of NBA great Jerry West; Flooding emergency in Florida; FDA failed to heed warnings about infant formula: ProbeTV-PG
- 01:09:10Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024Tony Hale talks playing Fear in 'Inside Out 2'; What’s next for Hunter Biden after guilty charges; Starbucks introducing value ‘pairings menu’TV-PG
- 01:10:41Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024Griffin Dunne talks new memoir 'The Friday Afternoon Club'; Apple reveals artificial intelligence to power your Siri; Chef Michael Symon shares dishes for Father’s DayTV-PG
- 01:07:49Monday, Jun 10, 2024Andrew McCarthy talks new documentary, 'BRATS'; Caitlin Clark responds to being left off Olympic team; 1st look at Disney World’s Tiana’s Bayou AdventureTV-PG
- 32:14Sunday, Jun 09, 2024Oilers and Panthers face off in Stanley Cup Final; Trump hosts 1st event since felony conviction; 3 young boys and dad uncover rare dinosaur bonesTV-PG
- 01:06:47Saturday, Jun 08, 2024'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak’s final farewell; 4 Israeli hostages rescued; Biden calls for democracy during D-Day speechTV-PG
- 01:05:04Friday, Jun 07, 20241 last spin for ‘Wheel of Fortune’ legend Pat Sajak; At least 40 people killed at UN school in Gaza; Boeing Starliner docks at International Space Station after initial delayTV-PG
- 01:08:43Thursday, Jun 06, 2024Amy Poehler talks 'Inside Out 2'; Biden commemorates D-Day; Members of LGBTQ community talk overcoming addictionTV-PG
- 01:09:11Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024Amandla Stenberg talks 'Star Wars: The Acolyte'; WWII veterans visit Omaha Beach to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day; Alec Baldwin announces new reality TV show with familyTV-PG
- 01:08:38Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024Americans travel to Normandy ahead of 80th anniversary of D-Day; Airfare prices could be on the rise; Cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' talk new seasonTV-PG
- 01:10:39Monday, Jun 03, 2024Jodie Turner-Smith talks 'The Acolyte'; California wildfires force evacuations; 1st look: Pat Sajak on retiring from ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after 41 seasonsTV-PG
- 34:08Sunday, Jun 02, 2024Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese face off on the WNBA stage; New poll shows voters' reaction to Trump’s felony conviction; More than 12,000 acres burned by wildfire in CaliforniaTV-PG
- 01:07:35Saturday, Jun 01, 2024Ali Louis Bourzgui talks Broadway debut in ‘The Who’s Tommy’; Donald Trump promises to appeal conviction; Boeing set to launch its Starliner spacecraftTV-PG
- 01:07:46Friday, May 31, 2024Trump found guilty on all charges in criminal trial; Tips to travel to Mexico on a budget; 12-year-old wins 2024 Scripps National Spelling BeeTV-PG
Out of list