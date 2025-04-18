S15E108Fri, Apr 18, 2025
Ryan Gosling shares movie news at 'Star Wars' celebration in Japan; 2 dead, 6 injured in FSU school shooting; Pennsylvania governor speaks out after arson attack: Exclusive
TV-PG | 04.18.25 | 01:08:17 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 01:07:58Thursday, Apr 17, 2025'Dying for Sex' creators on supporting breast cancer community; Fyre Festival 2 postponed, organizers announced; Eli Lilly says new data shows promising results for GLP-1 pillTV-PG
- 01:10:15Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025Paige Bueckers speaks out on new WNBA career; Behind the scenes of 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow'; Celebrate Easter with viral egg dyeing alternativesTV-PG
- 01:08:43Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025Cameron Mathison opens up about losing his home in California fires; Family saves money with 4 generations living together; Biggest moments from 2025 WNBA draftTV-PG
- 01:08:53Monday, Apr 14, 2025Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner talk new book; Rory McIlroy completes career grand slam with win at the Masters; Geno Auriemma talks WNBA DraftTV-PG
- 32:51Sunday, Apr 13, 2025Preview of the 2025 WNBA draft; Smartphones and computers exempt from Trump's tariffs; Forest Whitaker talks new season of 'Godfather of Harlem'TV-PG
- 01:08:28Saturday, Apr 12, 2025Justina Machado talks 'Pulse' and 'Real Women Have Curves'; Coachella draws Fyre Festival comparisons as concertgoers face long wait times; Menendez brothers granted resentencing hearingsTV-PG
- 01:09:48Friday, Apr 11, 2025Bryce Dallas Howard discusses new documentary 'Pets'; 6 killed in deadly helicopter crash in Hudson; Walter Clayton Jr. reflects on NCAA championship victoryTV-PG
- 01:07:40Thursday, Apr 10, 2025Sheryl Lee Ralph teases 'Abbott Elementary' season 4 finale; Stocks soar after White House pauses most tariffs; UConn star Azzi Fudd reflects on Huskies' championship winTV-PG
- 01:08:45Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025Anthony Anderson talks new film, 'G20'; Alex Ovechkin talks historic NHL record; Ramón Rodríguez talks new season of 'Will Trent'TV-PG
- 01:08:03Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025Marsai Martin talks new film 'G20'; Babs Costello talks new cookbook, 'Every Day with Babs'; Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 talks new memoirTV-PG
- 01:11:20Monday, Apr 07, 2025Viola Davis discusses her new film, 'G20'; Trump's trade war sparks recession fears; March Madness: UConn routs South Carolina to win 12th NCAA titleTV-PG
- 32:29Sunday, Apr 06, 2025Protests occur nationwide against Trump administration policies; Epic Cougars comeback as the men's NCAA championship is set; With all eyes on White Lotus' season finale, is appointment TV back?TV-PG
- 01:06:04Saturday, Apr 05, 2025Orville Peck talks Broadway show, 'Cabaret'; Recession risk raised as stocks plunge; On the red carpet for 'The Amateur' premiereTV-PG
- 01:08:13Friday, Apr 04, 2025Finn Wolfhard talks "Hell of a Summer"; Trump reacts to tariff fallout: 'It's going very well'; Chef Richard Blais brings a taste of the MastersTV-PG
- 01:09:51Thursday, Apr 03, 2025Rami Malek talks 'The Amateur'; Trump imposes far-reaching new tariffs; Catching up with Dr. Jennifer AshtonTV-PG
- 01:08:37Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025'Sinners' cast talks new horror film; Chris Perfetti discusses 'Abbott Elementary'; Noah Wyle talks 'The Pitt'TV-PG
- 01:09:36Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate talk 'Dying for Sex'; Chris Powell shares products for a spring body refresh; Tips for creating a beautiful Easter basketTV-PG
- 01:09:45Monday, Mar 31, 2025Oprah Winfrey talks new menopause special; Tornado threat and major new storm sweep east; David Coulier speaks out on cancer fightTV-PG
- 33:42Sunday, Mar 30, 2025Table Rock fire crosses into North Carolina; Urgent investigation after deadly Minneapolis plane crash; Death toll tops 1,600 in Myanmar and Thailand after devastating earthquakeTV-PG