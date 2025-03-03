Skip to Content
Mon, Mar 3, 2025
Crews battle more than 175 wildfires across Carolinas; Stocks tumble as Trump says Canada, Mexico tariffs will take effect; Trump criticizes Zelenskyy for saying peace is 'very, very far'
World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Mon, Mar 3, 2025