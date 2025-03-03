S16E60Mon, Mar 3, 2025
Crews battle more than 175 wildfires across Carolinas; Stocks tumble as Trump says Canada, Mexico tariffs will take effect; Trump criticizes Zelenskyy for saying peace is 'very, very far'
TV-PG | 03.03.25 | 19:43 | CC
- 19:17Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025Trump delivers 1st address of his 2nd term to joint session of Congress Zelenskyy: It's 'time to make things right' after Trump clash; Dolly Parton's husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, dead at 82TV-PG
- 19:23Sunday, Mar 02, 2025Wildfires cause state of emergency in the Carolinas; UK and France develop Ukraine peace deal; DOGE issues a second email to federal workers, says they will now be weeklyTV-PG
- 19:40Saturday, Mar 01, 2025US sends more troops to the southern border; Andrew Cuomo announces a political comeback; A global Microsoft outage affecting millionsTV-PG
- 19:46Friday, Feb 28, 2025Trump, Zelenskyy meeting erupts into Oval Office shouting match; Gene Hackman and his wife test negative for carbon monoxide poisoning; Pope Francis' prognosis is 'uncertain': VaticanTV-PG
- 19:52Thursday, Feb 27, 2025Gene Hackman, wife found dead under 'suspicious' circumstances: Authorities; Trump hosts British PM Keir Starmer at White House; Tate Brothers arrive in USTV-PG
- 19:51Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025'Buffy' and 'Gossip Girl' actress Michelle Trachtenberg dies aged 39; Trump backs Musk at 1st cabinet meeting; Will Reeve retraces his father Christopher Reeve's final expeditionTV-PG
- 19:26Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025US and Ukraine agree to terms on critical mineral deal; Texas authorities thwart alleged mass casualty attack plan; Egg prices will rise more than 40% this year: USDATV-PG
- 19:39Monday, Feb 24, 2025Suspect in deadly PA hospital hostage standoff wanted revenge: Sources; Trump defends Musk's email ultimatum to federal workers; Egg prices soar across US as Dennyâ s adds surchargeTV-PG
- 20:27Sunday, Feb 23, 2025Federal workers to justify their work or face termination; The latest on Pope Francis' health; American Airlines plane escorted by Italian air force fighter jetsTV-PG
- 19:28Saturday, Feb 22, 2025Pope's condition worsens as he struggles with respiratory infection; US negotiates deal with Ukraine; Hamas releases 6 more Israeli hostages from GazaTV-PG
- 19:43Friday, Feb 21, 2025Angry voters confront Republican congressmembers over President Trump and Elon Musk; Mayor Karen Bass fires L.A. Fire Chief after wildfires; Hamas: Correct remains now returnedTV-PG
- 19:55Thursday, Feb 20, 2025Series of bus explosions in Israel suspected to be terrorist attack; Mike Walz says Trump is â very frustratedâ with Zelenskyy; Menendez brothers discuss 'bullying and trauma' in prisonTV-PG
- 19:40Wednesday, Feb 19, 20257 men charged in connection with burglaries of professional athletes' homes; Trump administration orders Pentagon to cut budget; Lost baby seal was found wandering the streets of Connecticut cityTV-PG
- 19:16Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025Video shows moment of impact for Delta Air Lines flight in Toronto; Trump defends decision to slash federal workforce; US, Russia agree to end the war in UkraineTV-PG
- 19:36Monday, Feb 17, 2025All 80 people on board Delta crash evacuated, survived; Elon Musk's DOGE team wants access to IRS database; US Secretary Marco Rubio meets Saudi Crown PrinceTV-PG
- 19:41Sunday, Feb 16, 2025Severe weather wreaks havoc from the Gulf Coast to New England; 5 charged in brutal murder of transgender man; Auburn outfielder honors late mother after hitting home runTV-PG
- 19:44Saturday, Feb 15, 2025Millions of Americans brace for extreme weather; 15,000 IRS workers face potential termination; Drivers flee after deadly pileup on major highwayTV-PG
- 19:56Friday, Feb 14, 2025100M people on alert as powerful winter storm sweeps east; Layoffs begin for tens of thousands of federal workers; Black box data released in DC plane-helicopter crashTV-PG
- 19:53Thursday, Feb 13, 2025At least 30 injured after car slams into protesters in Munich; Trump administration begins mass layoffs across federal agencies: Sources; Trump says he trusts Russia's Putin wants peace with UkraineTV-PG