S16E144Tue, May 27, 2025
Former Arkansas police chief, arrested for rape, escapes Arkansas prison; At least 65 injured after driver rams car through parade in Liverpool; 2nd suspect surrenders in kidnapping and torture case
TV-PG | 05.27.25 | 19:55 | CC
- 19:44Monday, May 26, 2025Car slams in crowd at Liverpool parade packed with soccer fans; American charged in U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv bomb plot; Severe storms threaten holiday travel rushTV-PG
- 19:47Sunday, May 25, 2025GOP braces for a tough budget battle; Russia launches large-scale assault on Ukraine; Passenger attempts to open airplane door mid-flight: AirlineTV-PG
- 19:25Saturday, May 24, 2025Trump delivers commencement at West Point; New details in the brazen New Orleans jailbreak; Intense assault on Gaza as aid trickles inTV-PG
- 19:30Friday, May 23, 2025NTSB: Airport's weather system and lights not working before plane crash in San Diego; Trump says he'll impose 50% tariff on EU products, warns Apple it may face 25% tariffTV-PG
- 19:51Thursday, May 22, 2025Plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood leaving multiple people dead; 2 Israeli embassy staffers killed in D.C. days before engagement; Kid Cudi testifies as Sean" Diddy" Combs trial enters 9th dayTV-PG
- 19:38Wednesday, May 21, 20252 women charged for allegedly assisting fugitives in New Orleans jailbreak; US formally accepts luxury $400 million Qatari jet as new Air Force One; Disney Musicals help children star in musicalsTV-PG
- 17:29Tuesday, May 20, 2025Biden spokesperson reveals his last PSA test was in 2014; Maintenance worker charged in connection to mass New Orleans jail escape; Trump plans 'Golden Dome' shield defense system for U.S.TV-PG
- 19:42Monday, May 19, 2025Deadly storms spawn dozens of tornadoes in the Midwest and South; Biden reviewing treatment options after revealing battle with cancer; New video shows New Orleans inmates hours after jailbreakTV-PG
- 20:01Sunday, May 18, 2025Biden diagnosed with cancer; Mexican naval ship crashes into Brooklyn Bridge; Explosion was an 'intentional act of terrorism': FBITV-PG
- 19:32Saturday, May 17, 2025Large explosion outside California fertility clinic; Deadly storms and tornadoes sweep across Midwest and South; Israel launches deadly new Gaza offensiveTV-PG
- 19:56Friday, May 16, 2025New Jersey Transit strike leaves 350,000 commuters scrambling for transportation; Georgia woman rescued after weeks in California mountains and survives avalancheTV-PG
- 19:41Thursday, May 15, 2025New Jersey teen escapes after years of captivity by mother and stepfather, police say; Colorado ATC lost contact with some pilots for 90 seconds; 60 million on alert as severe storm system moves eastTV-PG
- 19:40Wednesday, May 14, 2025Menendez brothers eligible for parole after LA judge's resentencing; U.S. and Syrian leaders meet for the first time in 25 years; Jurors in Sean Combs case shown graphic imagesTV-PG
- 19:18Tuesday, May 13, 2025Cassie Ventura alleges violence, abuse in testimony against ex-boyfriend Sean Combs; 15 million Americans on alert for flash flooding; Kim Kardashian delivers testimony in Paris robbery caseTV-PG
- 19:29Monday, May 12, 2025Stocks soar after Pres. Trump announces China tariff truce; First witnesses testify in Sean Combs' trial; Pope Leo XIV meets with journalists, including ABC's Terry Moran and James LongmanTV-PG
- 19:48Sunday, May 11, 2025Another Newark airport equipment outage grounds flights ; Hamas says it will release American hostage Edan Alexander; US makes 'substantial progress' toward trade deal with China, Bessent saysTV-PG
- 19:39Saturday, May 10, 2025Pope Leo XIV makes 1st trip outside Rome; US and China meet for tariff negotiations; 4.1 magnitude Tennessee earthquake rattles multiple statesTV-PG
- 19:51Friday, May 09, 2025America celebrates homegrown pope, Leo XIV; Radar screens at Newark Liberty Airport go offline, one week after similar outage; Soviet-era spacecraft expected to crash back to Earth overnightTV-PG
- 19:53Thursday, May 08, 2025David Muir reports on Cardinal Robert Prevost making history as first American pope; Thousands pack St. Peter's Square to see pontiff emerge; Trump and former US presidents congratulate Pope LeoTV-PG