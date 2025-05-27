Skip to Content
S16E144Tue, May 27, 2025
Former Arkansas police chief, arrested for rape, escapes Arkansas prison; At least 65 injured after driver rams car through parade in Liverpool; 2nd suspect surrenders in kidnapping and torture case
World News Tonight with David Muir
Tue, May 27, 2025