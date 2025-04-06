S15E96Sun, Apr 6, 2025
Protests occur nationwide against Trump administration policies; Epic Cougars comeback as the men's NCAA championship is set; With all eyes on White Lotus' season finale, is appointment TV back?
TV-PG | 04.06.25 | 32:29 | CC
- 01:06:04Saturday, Apr 05, 2025Orville Peck talks Broadway show, 'Cabaret'; Recession risk raised as stocks plunge; On the red carpet for 'The Amateur' premiereTV-PG
- 01:08:13Friday, Apr 04, 2025Finn Wolfhard talks "Hell of a Summer"; Trump reacts to tariff fallout: 'It's going very well'; Chef Richard Blais brings a taste of the MastersTV-PG
- 01:09:51Thursday, Apr 03, 2025Rami Malek talks 'The Amateur'; Trump imposes far-reaching new tariffs; Catching up with Dr. Jennifer AshtonTV-PG
- 01:08:37Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025'Sinners' cast talks new horror film; Chris Perfetti discusses 'Abbott Elementary'; Noah Wyle talks 'The Pitt'TV-PG
- 01:09:36Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate talk 'Dying for Sex'; Chris Powell shares products for a spring body refresh; Tips for creating a beautiful Easter basketTV-PG
- 01:09:45Monday, Mar 31, 2025Oprah Winfrey talks new menopause special; Tornado threat and major new storm sweep east; David Coulier speaks out on cancer fightTV-PG
- 33:42Sunday, Mar 30, 2025Table Rock fire crosses into North Carolina; Urgent investigation after deadly Minneapolis plane crash; Death toll tops 1,600 in Myanmar and Thailand after devastating earthquakeTV-PG
- 01:09:24Saturday, Mar 29, 2025Joel Sartore talks new book, â National Geographic Photo Ark Babiesâ ; JD Vance and wife visit Greenland amid Trumpâ s vow for a takeover; Remembering singer Selena Quintanilla 30 years laterTV-PG
- 01:05:21Friday, Mar 28, 2025Matt Bomer, Nathan Lane dish on 'Mid-Century Modern"; Dozens missing after 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Southeast Asia; Jake and Logan Paul open up about taking on reality TVTV-PG
- 01:09:27Thursday, Mar 27, 2025Hometown heroes help rebuild Asheville after Helene; Fallout after new Pentagon attack plan texts are released; Asheville hero surprised with new car after HeleneTV-PG
- 01:09:47Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025Tamron Hall talks new children's book, 'Harlem Honey'; Michelle Buteau talks new season of 'Survival of the Thickest'; 'Instant Italian' host shares sheet pan dinner recipesTV-PG
- 01:09:33Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025Naomi Watts discusses her new film, 'The Friend'; Amanda Knox opens up about life today, new memoir; 'The Bachelor' star Grant Ellis opens up about his new loveTV-PG
- 01:10:42Monday, Mar 24, 2025Harlan Coben talks new book, 'Nobody's Fool'; Showdown escalates between Trump and judge over deportation flights; Juju Chang and Byron Pitts talk 45th anniversary of 'Nightline'TV-PG
- 32:49Sunday, Mar 23, 2025Pope Francis makes 1st public appearance in 5 weeks; Newly released video shows police responding to home of Hackman and wife; The upsets and must-watch games in March MadnessTV-PG
- 01:09:47Saturday, Mar 22, 2025Remembering George Foreman; Nationwide measles cases now surpassing the number for all of last year; Woman pays off student debt by reselling used clothesTV-PG
- 01:09:47Friday, Mar 21, 2025The Jonas Brothers discuss 20 years as a band and their new single; London Heathrow closed due to fire, power outage; Student broadcasters talk March MadnessTV-PG
- 01:08:17Thursday, Mar 20, 2025Rachel Zegler talks bringing 'Snow White' to life; What to know about the rise of 'concierge medicine'; Best cities for 1st time home buyersTV-PG
- 01:09:18Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025Kat Graham and Tyler Lepley discuss 'Duplicity'; 'Bachelorette' Katie Thurston opens up about breast cancer battle; Tips to save money this tax seasonTV-PG
- 01:05:25Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025Eva Longoria talks new movie, 'No Good, Very Bad'; Tyler Perry talks new movie, 'Duplicity'; Rose win Unrivaled league's 1st championship titleTV-PG