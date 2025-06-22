Skip to Content
S17E24Sun, Jun 22, 2025
Vice President JD Vance: 'We're not at war with Iran'; Sen. Cotton: 'I think we have to be prepared for Iran to retaliate'; U.S. enters Israel-Iran conflict, striking three Iranian nuclear sites
This Week with George Stephanopoulos
Season 17
