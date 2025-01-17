Skip to Content
S15E17Fri, Jan 17, 2025
A look at the wildfire devastation in historic Altadena; What to expect at Trump's inauguration; ABC News correspondents talk reporting during fires
TV-PG | 01.17.25 | 01:10:47 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

Good Morning America
January 2025
Fri, Jan 17, 2025