Skip to Content
S15E21Tue, Jan 21, 2025
Ken Jennings talks 'Celebrity Jeopardy'; Ohio State defeats Notre Dame to win CFB National Championship; Trump issues pardons for Jan. 6 rioters
TV-PG | 01.21.25 | 01:10:48 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

Good Morning America
January 2025
Tue, Jan 21, 2025