S16E180Wed, Jul 2, 2025
Packed highways and flight issues ahead of Fourth of July; Video appears to show shark chasing boy in waters of Australian beach; How American zoos are helping animals beat the scorching heat
TV-PG | 07.02.25 | 19:28 | CC

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Wed, Jul 2, 2025