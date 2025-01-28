S15E28Tue, Jan 28, 2025
Lisa Ann Walter is in the 'GMA' kitchen to talk 'Abbott Elementary'; Sterling K. Brown discusses new series, 'Paradise'; Jonas Brothers announce new Christmas movie
TV-PG | 01.28.25 | 01:11:09 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 01:08:32Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024Donald Trump's historic comeback to win the White House; Armorion Smith and family receive a surprise; Dan Pashman shares budget-friendly dinner recipes under $20TV-PG
- 01:09:00Monday, Jan 27, 2025'The Bachelor' star Grant Ellis previews new season; Chiefs and Eagles punch ticket to Super Bowl 59; Budweiser unveils new Super Bowl adTV-PG
- 33:47Sunday, Jan 26, 2025NFL conference championship games kickoff today; Israel says it won't withdraw from Lebanon by deadline; 2025 Oscar nominees and what to expectTV-PG
- 01:06:17Saturday, Jan 25, 2025How Bad Bunny's music is connecting listeners across generations; Israel and Hamas enter day 7 of ceasefire; Indoor activities for kids during winterTV-PG
- 01:08:00Friday, Jan 24, 2025Bills-Chiefs, Eagles-Commanders to face off in NFL conference finals; 1stÂ US troops arrive at the southern border; Julia Stiles talks new film 'Wish You Were Here'TV-PG
- 01:13:51Thursday, Jan 23, 2025Introducing the 2025 Oscar nominations; New wildfires breakout in Southern California; Trump sends 1,500 troops to Southern border after executive orderTV-PG
- 01:09:17Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025Gayle Forman's 'After Life' is 2nd 'GMA' YA Book Club pick; Justin Baldoni's team releases new video in Blake Lively legal battle; GMA's cold weather survival guideTV-PG
- 01:10:48Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025Ken Jennings talks 'Celebrity Jeopardy'; Ohio State defeats Notre Dame to win CFB National Championship; Trump issues pardons for Jan. 6 riotersTV-PG
- 01:10:13Monday, Jan 20, 2025Inside Donald Trump's political comeback as he returns to the White House; First hostages come home as Israel-Hamas ceasefire takes effect; Super Bowl surprise for Make-A-Wish teenTV-PG
- 33:50Sunday, Jan 19, 2025Gaza ceasefire underway after Hamas releases list of hostages to be freed; US TikTok ban goes into effect; Man finds sentimental ring amid rubble after wildfireTV-PG
- 01:11:24Saturday, Jan 18, 2025Herm Edwards settles football and life's biggest debates; Inside preparations for Donald Trump's 2nd inauguration; Karissa Chen talks book, 'Homeseeking'TV-PG
- 01:10:47Friday, Jan 17, 2025A look at the wildfire devastation in historic Altadena; What to expect at Trump's inauguration; ABC News correspondents talk reporting during firesTV-PG
- 01:09:20Thursday, Jan 16, 2025Comedian Roy Wood Jr. talks new standup special 'Lonely Flowers'; What to know about the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal; California fire victims turn to GoFundMeTV-PG
- 01:09:54Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025Keke Palmer talks 'One of Them Days'; Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt talk losing home in California fire; Space Mountain at Walt Disney World turns 50TV-PG
- 01:07:36Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025Jimmy Kimmel returns to late-night show amid LA wildfires; Cal Fire battalion chief on preparing for winds to pick up; Gina Rodriguez discusses 'Will Trent' roleTV-PG
- 01:07:30Monday, Jan 13, 2025Brooke Shields on her new book, 'Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old'; Authorities search for the missing amid wildfires in Los Angeles; Authors discuss new book, 'You Deserve to Be Rich'TV-PG
- 33:38Sunday, Jan 12, 2025Wildcard weekend in the NFL; Questions mount over response to fires and lack of water; New year, new value meals for customersTV-PG
- 01:06:34Saturday, Jan 11, 2025Overcoming generational trauma in James Longmanâ s new memoir, â The Inherited Mindâ ; Supreme Court weighs fate of TikTok ban in US; Ongoing feud between Twitch's family and widow, Allison HolkerTV-PG
- 01:09:59Friday, Jan 10, 2025Laci Mosley talks new series 'Scam Goddess' based on her podcast; LA fire captain talks fighting fires in his own neighborhood; Notre Dame beats Penn State in Orange BowlTV-PG