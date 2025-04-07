S15E184Fri, Jul 4, 2025
Actor Michael Madsen dies at 67; House passes Trumpâ s tax and spending megabill; Must-try grill recipes for July 4th
- 01:07:49Thursday, Jul 03, 2025'GMA' spotlights Delaware for '50 States in 50 Weeks'; Airports brace for busy travel rush for Fourth of July; Summer blockbuster competition heats up at box officeTV-PG
- 01:10:06Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025Jesse Palmer talks new season of 'Bachelor in Paradise'; Meet the newest member of George Stephanopoulos' household; Kate and Charlie Gibson share top summer reading picksTV-PG
- 01:09:30Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025Cast of 'Nine Perfect Strangers' talks season 2; Celebrating 20 years of Shondaland; Deals and Steals on products made in AmericaTV-PG
- 01:09:22Monday, Jun 30, 2025Phillies introduce new furry addition to roster; Evan Handler talks new season of 'And Just Like That'; Best outdoor workout gearTV-PG
- 34:05Sunday, Jun 29, 2025Matthew Schaefer talks being 1st overall pick in NHL Draft; Senate advances the so-called 'Big Beautiful Bill' in late-night vote; New studies show how much fast food American kids and adults eatTV-PG
- 01:08:02Saturday, Jun 28, 2025Nina Parker and Kevin Fredericks talk 'Friday Night Vibes'; Trump celebrates SCOTUS ruling on limiting birthright citizenship orders; NBA and 'Learn Fresh' team up at the NBA DraftTV-PG
- 01:10:36Friday, Jun 27, 2025Cast of 'Squid Game' talks season 3; Anna Wintour to step back from day-to-day duties at Vogue; 'GMA' Out Loud: Protecting PrideTV-PG
- 01:10:50Thursday, Jun 26, 2025'Time After Time' is 'GMA' YA Book Club's June pick; Zohran Mamdani speaks out after stunning upset in NYC mayoral primary; ABC News investigates firefighters' health after LA wildfiresTV-PG
- 01:09:06Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025John Cena talks new film, 'Heads of State'; Abby Elliott talks Season 4 of 'The Bear'; What Mamdani's victory in NYC primary could mean for Democratic PartyTV-PG
- 01:09:26Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks new movie, 'Heads of State'; Cast of 'The Bear' joins fight against food insecurity; InStyle's sporty prep trendTV-PG
- 01:08:37Monday, Jun 23, 2025Inside President Trump's order to strike Iran; OKC Thunder storm their way to 1st NBA title; Liza Colón-Zayas talks new season of 'The Bear'TV-PG
- 30:44Sunday, Jun 22, 2025President Donald Trump strikes Iran with 30,000- pound bombs; Jury duty phone scam targeting residents; Pacers vs Thunder: who will claim the NBA crown?TV-PG
- 01:07:55Saturday, Jun 21, 2025GMA Out Loud: Rainbow pride snacks; VP Vance meets with Marines in LA amid ongoing protests; Summer travel guideTV-PG
- 01:10:30Friday, Jun 20, 2025Keke Palmer talks new album 'Just Keke'; Key witness and juror in Karen Read trial speaks out; Queer couples support one another as they create familiesTV-PG
- 01:09:43Thursday, Jun 19, 2025Celebrating Juneteenth with author Garrison Hayes; Karen Read found not guilty of murder and manslaughter; How â Jawsâ changes movies, beach visitsTV-PG
- 01:09:47Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025Israel and Iran trade deadly strikes amid fears of escalation; Florida Panthers win back-to-back Stanley Cup titles; Yonas Kibreab talks new film 'Elio'TV-PG
- 01:10:37Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos talk 'Ironheart'; Elyce Arons talks new book about friendship with Kate Spade; Celebrating National Mascot DayTV-PG
- 01:10:15Monday, Jun 16, 2025Inside 'GMA's' new downtown studio; Actor Eric Dane opens up about ALS diagnosis; 'Slice and the City': Who wins 'GMA's' best pizza honor?TV-PG
- 33:22Sunday, Jun 15, 2025Trump holds military parade as â No Kingsâ protests happen nationwide; How dads are using social media for advice, recipes and even dad jokes; Wrapping our final broadcast from Times SquareTV-PG