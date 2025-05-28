Skip to Content
S15E147Wed, May 28, 2025
Jackie Chan and cast of 'Karate Kid Legends' talk new movie; Felicity Huffman dishes on new role as a woman leaving a cult; Chefs share must-try recipes for National Hamburger Day
TV-PG | 05.28.25 | 01:09:14 | CC

Good Morning America
