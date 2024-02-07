S4E201Tue, Jul 2, 2024
Trailblazing Women: Meet the Founders of 2.4.1 Cosmetics; Founder and CEO of 'Sidus Space'; Lady Pink' Talks About Breaking Barriers in Graffiti
TV-PG | 07.02.24 | 33:46 | CC
- 33:06Monday, Jul 01, 2024Money Monday: Tips for Buying a Home; Tackling Finance Fallacies and Becoming Financially Literate; Tips to Build Generational WealthTV-PG
- 35:12Friday, Jun 28, 2024Smokey Robinson announces return to Apollo Theater and talks latest album; JD Vance discusses Trump’s performance in Thursday night’s debate; Empire City Men’s Chorus marks 30th anniversaryTV-PG
- 35:44Thursday, Jun 27, 2024Dr. Jennifer Ashton presented with the Heartsaver Award; What lies ahead of the first 2024 Presidential debate; Saying farewell to Dr. Jennifer AshtonTV-PG
- 34:31Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024Uvalde librarian helps community heal with summer reading program; Ways to save on summer travel and July 4th cookouts; Cast of ‘The Bear’ talks exciting new seasonTV-PG
- 35:33Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024Who will be Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick?; Camden’s police chief on de-escalation efforts; Tony Award-winning actor Will Brill talks Broadway play 'Stereophonic'TV-PG
- 35:33Monday, Jun 24, 2024Actress Lynn Whitfield talks final season of 'The Chi'; DNC chair talks reproductive rights on Dobbs decision anniversary; ABC News contributor LZ Granderson opens up about his HIV diagnosisTV-PG
- 33:53Friday, Jun 21, 2024Small town in Arkansas is a safe haven for LGBTQ+ residents; Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announces new reparations task force order; Actor Anthony Micheal Hall stars in new drama ‘Trigger Warning’TV-PG
- 35:37Thursday, Jun 20, 2024Hootie & The Blowfish perform 'Let Her Cry’; Actress and singer Kandi Burruss shares exclusive announcement with ‘GMA3’; Regional Director of NY State Parks talks beach preparation for the summerTV-PG
- 35:28Wednesday, Jun 19, 20241st Black Barbie creator Kitty Black Perkins talks new documentary; Sen. Ted Cruz introduces bill to protect victims of deep fake pornography; Activist Opal Lee gifted new home following arson attack TV-PG
- 35:08Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024Dr. Vivek Murthy advises social media health warning for adolescence; Tony Award-winning actress Kara Young joins ‘GMA3’; Comedian Ms. Pat shares news of her new tour, ‘The Hot & Flashy Tour’TV-PG
- 35:26Monday, Jun 17, 2024Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester shares insight into presidential race; Former white nationalist discusses new memoir; Creed performs 'My Sacrifice' live on 'GMA3'TV-PG
- 35:17Friday, Jun 14, 2024‘The Bear’ star Liza Colón-Zayas talks new season; Student groups promote unity between Pro-Israel, Pro-Palestinian protestors; US Congresswoman Becca Balint talks LGBTQ+ representation in CongressTV-PG
- 35:53Thursday, Jun 13, 2024Timbaland talks 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and summer tour; Supreme Court ruling allows abortion pills to remain on market; Actor James Brolin talks 3rd and final season of 'Sweet Tooth'TV-PG
- 35:23Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024Tony Hale talks his role ‘Fear’ in Disney sequel ‘Inside Out 2’; Sneaker caucus co-chairs host second annual sneaker day on the hill; Reyna Roberts talks about her new album ‘Bad Girl Bible Vol. 2’TV-PG
- 34:50Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024D-Nice chats about Apollo Theater’s Spring Benefit; New book guides LGBTQ+ travelers to inclusive destinations; Jennifer Connelly, Alice Englert talk 'Bad Behaviour'TV-PG
- 35:35Monday, Jun 10, 2024John Early talks new comedy special; Sky Lakota-Lynch talks Tony nomination; Linsey Davis learns about her great-great-great-grandfatherTV-PG
- 34:54Friday, Jun 07, 2024Playwright Jocelyn Bioh discusses her Tony nomination; Debbie Mucarsel-Powell discusses Senate run; Christopher Vergara discusses LGBTQ+ inclusivity in faithTV-PG
- 35:36Thursday, Jun 06, 2024Tony-nominated Michael Stuhlbarg talks 'Patriots'; Chef Eric Adjepong cooks up Chesapeake crab cakes; Celebrating Pride Month with Cyndi LauperTV-PG
- 35:27Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024Actress Nava Mau dishes on 'Baby Reindeer’; Disgraced pastor Carl Lentz speaks about his healing journey; Amandla Stenberg talks 'The Acolyte'TV-PG
