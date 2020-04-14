New Competition Series "Pooch Perfect" Is Now Casting

By Jim Donnelly
abr. 20º, 2020

Pooch Perfect is now casting! Are you America's top dog groomer? We are searching the nation for highly-skilled and charismatic dog groomers who are vying to be crowned America's best! Groomers will compete on this "paw-some" potential new series for ABC for the chance to win a big cash prize. Visit MysticArtsPictures.com to apply! Must be at least 18 years old to apply & a legal U.S. resident. Must be available to film between July/September 2020. Additional eligibility requirements apply.