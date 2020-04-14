New Competition Series "Pooch Perfect" Is Now Casting

Pooch Perfect is now casting! Are you America's top dog groomer? We are searching the nation for highly-skilled and charismatic dog groomers who are vying to be crowned America's best! Groomers will compete on this "paw-some" potential new series for ABC for the chance to win a big cash prize. Visit MysticArtsPictures.com to apply! Must be at least 18 years old to apply & a legal U.S. resident. Must be available to film between July/September 2020. Additional eligibility requirements apply.