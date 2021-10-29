S44E420/20: Life Online: The Last Days of Gabby Petito
Why the Petito case went viral and the outcry for the same attention to be applied to the cold cases of others, especially people of color and indigenous women.
NR | 10.29.21 | 01:19:34 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
01:19:49
S44 E3 - Do No HarmThe first wife of a “Jekyll and Hyde” Manhattan plastic surgeon mysteriously disappears. More than 30 years later, Robert Bierenbaum confesses to her murder.NR | 10.22.2021
01:19:43
S44 E2 - The Principal's WifeJoe Bryan, a former principal in Clifton, Texas, was convicted of murdering his wife Mickey Bryan in 1985, a crime he maintains he didn't commit. Was it connected to another murder in the small town?NR | 10.15.2021
01:19:23
S44 E1 - Chippendales MurderBehind the glitz and glam of one of the sexiest shows in entertainment, an FBI investigation revealed Chippendales founder Steve Banerjee was the mastermind behind multiple murder-for-hire plots.NR | 10.08.2021
40:21
S43 E35 - The Sinfluencer of SohoAnna Sorokin, known as the "Soho Grifter," conned the highest social circles into believing she was a German heiress worth millions, featuring an interview with Sorokin following her release from prison.NR | 10.01.2021