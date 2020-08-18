S1E32020 Democratic National Convention: Night 3
03:00:49 | 08.20.20 | NR | CC
Featuring appearances by democratic nominee for president Hillary Clinton, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former president Barack Obama, and VP nominee Kamala Harris.
more episodes
more episodes
S1 E2 - 2020 Democratic National Convention: Night 2
Featuring appearances by former President Jimmy Carter, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, former President Bill Clinton, and former second lady Jill Biden.08.18.2020 | 2h 52m
S1 E1 - 2020 Democratic National Convention: Opening Night
Featuring appearances from Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., former Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and former first lady Michelle Obama.08.18.2020 | 2h 41m