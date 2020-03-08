S1E42020 Democratic National Convention: Night 4
03:19:17 | 08.21.20 | NR | CC
The final night will feature appearances by Sen. Cory Booker, Gov. Gavin Newson, Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Democratic candidate for president Joe Biden.
S1 E3 - 2020 Democratic National Convention: Night 3
Featuring appearances by democratic nominee for president Hillary Clinton, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former president Barack Obama, and VP nominee Kamala Harris.08.20.2020 | 3h
S1 E2 - 2020 Democratic National Convention: Night 2
Featuring appearances by former President Jimmy Carter, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, former President Bill Clinton, and former second lady Jill Biden.08.18.2020 | 2h 52m
S1 E1 - 2020 Democratic National Convention: Opening Night
Featuring appearances from Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., former Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and former first lady Michelle Obama.08.18.2020 | 2h 41m